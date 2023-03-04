LaGrange police secure 61-count gang indictment Published 10:30 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

The LaGrange Police Department has secured 61 indictments against seven alleged criminal street gang members.

According to a report from LPD, over the last three years, the department’s Special Investigations Unit has investigated numerous gang-motived crimes committed by the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods (NTG) criminal street gang within the City of LaGrange and Troup County.

In June 2021, 11 members of NTG were indicted by a Troup County grand jury on 33 counts related to criminal street gang activity, including eight incidents that occurred in LaGrange and Troup County. Since then nine of the defendants have pleaded guilty.

Police were later able to secure another set of indictments for additional criminal activity including acts of violence and illegal firearm possession committed over the last year and a half.

On Feb. 6, 2023, a Troup County grand jury in Troup County Superior Court returned a true bill on a 61-count indictment on seven NTG members.

The indictment included nine incidents that occurred within LaGrange and Troup County.

Police say charges Included in the indictment include Violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, including encouraging and soliciting others to engage in criminal gang activity, occupying positions of leadership and retaliation.

The following suspects were indicted on Feb. 6:

4Trantavious Darnnell Williams, 28, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of another felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

4Nydarious Donya Middlebrooks, 22, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, obstruction of an officer and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act

4Quindarious Deron Smith, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, influencing a witness, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

4Demontae Santonio Smith, 19, was charged with two counts of theft by receiving a stolen firearm and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

4Tayveon Cartez Weldon, 22, was charged with possession of a firearm by y first-offender probationer and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

4Antonio Remarco Harris Jr, 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by first offender probationer, false statements, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act

4Demarcus Quashon Brown, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act

All seven suspects are from LaGrange and were in custody at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office or within the Georgia Department of Corrections at the time of the indictment.