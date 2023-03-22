Lanett City Council Awards Solid Waste Contract to C&C Sanitation Published 8:30 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

LANETT — At its Monday evening meeting, the Lanett City Council approved a solid waste contract. C&C Sanitation of LaGrange was awarded the contract despite current provider AmWaste submitting a slightly lower bid. C&C offered a bid of $19 per month per cart with AmWaste’s bid being $18.47. Mayor Jamie Heard recommended the city go with C&C as the most responsible bid.

The service provided by AmWaste this past year resulted in numerous complaints to city officials. Many local residents complained of their carts not being picked up for weeks at a time.

In other business, the council approved a contract for the purchase of two pad mount oil-filled transformers that are needed at the city’s water plant. Stewart Electrical Engineering Consultants recommended the purchase of these transformers. They cost $93,164 each and $186,328 for both of them.

The transformers will be purchased from Power Plus Controls, Inc. of Marietta, Georgia. They offered the low bid from four competing firms.

Another resolution was approved to seek funding for some repairs that are needed at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Funds for this are available at the federal level, but an application must be in before the end of March. Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen told the council that repairs are urgently needed at the wastewater plant. He said that improvements had been needed for some time and the present plant was “a ticking time bomb” if no action is taken.

The council also approved a resolution to seek state funds through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

Lanett Police Department Patrol Commander Richard Casner introduced the department’s new public information officer, Sgt. Kody Kent, who runs LPD’s Facebook page. Kent invited members of the council and townspeople to an upcoming Breakfast With Badges program set for Monday, March 27th. Chief Denise McCain commended Kent on having done a great job thus far in this new position.

Recognizing one of her former students, Council Member Tamalita Autry asked Kent “Who’s your favorite teacher?”

He smiled and responded “You are.”

Council Member Thomas thanked city employees with the Streets, Cemetery & Grounds and Electrical Departments for their work in getting things back to normal after some recent storms. “They did good work in getting some large limbs our of the roads and getting power restored,” she said. “They work really hard, and we appreciate what they do. Whenever the lights go off it doesn’t take our Electrical Department long to get them back on again.”

Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carrie Wood reported on recent Chamber activities to the council. She was accompanied by several Junior Ambassadors including Khryseyna Kryvenko and Euenso Kim of Springwood School, Treanna Bridges of Valley High, Carrington King of Lanett High and Katelyn Jackson of the Inspire Academy virtual program.

Recent Chambers events include a blood drive on January 26, a lunch and learn at Chambers Academy on February 8, a Fishing University seminar at Valley High on February 9, a 7 p,m, Business After Hours at the Lanett Hampton Inn & Suites on February 9, Real Life 101 at the Valley campus of Southern Union State Community College on February 10, a Business After Hours at Johnny’s Pizza on February 23, a lunch and learn on OSHA training at the Chamber office on March 9, and a Business at Breakfast at Gimme Some Sugar in LaFayette on March 14.

Chamber representatives will be at the grand opening of the Lanett Municipal Airport on this coming Saturday, March 25.

Wood told members of the council that representative of Fishing University were in the local area for three days back in February. Their award-winning program airs on the Outdoor Channel and the World Fishing Network.

“They presented a one-hour program at Valley High on the importance of further education and possible careers in the outdoors,” Wood said. “While here, they filmed their show on West Point Lake and did a 90-second tourism commercial that highlights things to do in our area.”

Wood added that the Chamber has brought back some quarterly events such as catch up and coffees, business after hours and lunch and learn. This year’s topic is the state of education. Registration is required for the luncheons. It can be done on the Chamber’s website.

Thirty-seven local high school students are enrolled in the Junior Ambassador program. They have adopted a portion of County Road 289 north of Lanett. On Friday, April 7th they will be cleaning up litter off the side of the road on CR 289.