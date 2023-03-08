Lanett council increases permit fees after 33 years Published 8:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

LANETT — The City of Lanett adopted an ordinance in 1990 establishing fees for permits and inspections in the city. Those fees haven’t been increased in the 33 years since the ordinance was first adopted. On Monday, the council held a second reading of and unanimously approved an amendment to the ordinance to do that.

City Inspector Johnny Wood told the council that the adjusted rates will place the city on par with what the City of Valley is doing and will be slightly lower than what is charged in West Point and Opelika.

The new permit fees will be based on the valuation of work that’s been done. For work that’s valued at $500 or less the new fee will be $15. For work of more than $500 but less than $50,000, a fee of $21 will be charged for the first $3,000 and $7 for each $1,000 of work up to $50,000. If it’s over $50,000 and up to $100,000, the fee will be $350 for the first $50,000 and $5 for each additional thousand or fraction thereof. If it’s between $100,000 and $1 million, the fee is $600 for the first $100,000 and $4 for each additional thousand or fraction thereof. For projects over $1 million, the fee is $4,200 for the first $1 million and $2 for each thousand or fraction thereof.

A complete listing of fees to be charged for plumbers and electricians is available at city hall.

In other business at the Monday evening meeting of the city council, a resolution was approved to purchase a dump truck. The council authorized Mayor Jamie Heard to negotiate a final price for the truck. United Rental of LaGrange was the only company offering a bid and that was for $100,000.

Wood said that a new dump truck costs around $180,000. A used one that doesn’t have a lot of miles on it is in the $100,000 range. That’s what is at stake with the truck being offered. It’s a 2019 model with not that much mileage on it.

Such a truck is very much needed by the city’s Streets and Cemetery & Grounds departments.

The council approved some emergency sewer repairs on the 1200 block of South 13th Avenue. It’s estimated the repairs will cost $85,000.

Mayor Heard was approved as the city’s voting delegate for the annual conference of the Alabama League of Municipalities to be held in Birmingham May 10-13. Council Member Ronnie Tucker is the first alternate and Council Member Tamalita Autry the second alternate.

Members of the council took turns congratulating Coach Marshon Harper and members of the Valley High boys basketball team on having capped off a 33-0 season by winning the Alabama 5A state championship on Saturday in Birmingham. Four members of the council, Mayor Heard and council members Angelia Thomas, Tucker and Autry, are VHS alumni.

They also congratulated the Lanett High boys and girls teams on having had outstanding seasons. The Lady Panthers made it to the 2A semifinals before falling in a close game to Cold Springs. Council members recognized the city’s new police chief, Denise McCain, who was present at the meeting. They expressed great confidence she would do a great job for the people of Lanett.

“We are glad to have you aboard as our new chief,” said Council Member Tifton Dobbs.

The Lanett Police Department is inviting Lanett residents to a Breakfast with the Badge event to be held from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 28. It will be an opportunity to be treated to some tasty doughnuts while meeting the new chief along with captains Richard Casner and Patrick McCullough and other officers.

After the meeting, Heard told reporters present that the city would finalize a new garbage collection contract at the Monday, March 20, meeting of the council. The council discussed the contract in a work session prior to the 6 p.m. regular meeting.

The mayor also said that the city’s downtown fountain had not been running lately and is in need of some minor repair work.

“We need a new part for it,” he said. “We should have it within a couple of weeks. When we get that part installed, it will be running as good as new.”