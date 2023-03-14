Lanett shooting leaves one injured, three suspects at-large Published 9:48 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

According to a press release from the Lanett Police Department, on Monday, March 13, 2023, Lanett Police Department received a 911 call stating that a subject had been shot in the Old Jackson Heights community. Officers responded and located a black male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Lanett Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim was airlifted to a local trauma center for further medical treatment.

The investigation revealed that three black male suspects entered the Old Jackson Heights community brandishing assault-style weapons. They exchanged gunfire striking the victim and then fled the area. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.