Lanett students shine with extracurriculars and awards Published 9:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Lanett students have been busy with extracurricular activities and awards this year. Superintendent Jennifer Boyd praised students from W.O. Lance, Lanett Junior High and High School for several successful extracurricular programs during the Lanett City School Board meeting.

Eight students in the Lanett High School FCCLA attended the State Leadership Conference in Montgomery. Students Taysean Darden, Briasia Hines, Ernya Brown, Collan Dison, Naomi Crump, Elaijah Darden, Zorianna Goodman and Madison Ross all placed in their competitions.

“FCCLA actually participated and did very well at the State Leadership Conference last week,” Boyd said. “I think pretty much all of the students received some type of metal, so that is to be commended.”

Students at WO Lance participated in the Science Olympiad with the help of faculty members at Jacksonville High School.

For Read Across America week, W.O. Lance students had a Disney day, African American author day, Hispanic Author day, Dr. Seuss day and a vocabulary parade.

“They had great participation with that as well,” Boyd said during the meeting.

Lanett Junior High students celebrated African American History and contributions with an art exhibit that spanned the hallways of the school.

Students also took a trip up to New Hope Rosenwald School in Fredonia. Booker T. Washington and Julius C. Rosenwald began the Rosenwald School project as a resource for education for African American children in the rural South. During the 1900s, they constructed over 5,000 schools across over a dozen states.

Over 70 students got the chance to go on a field trip to Good Time Bowling on Friday as well.