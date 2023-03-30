Loomis Brothers circus coming to Chambers County Published 9:30 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Everyone gets to be a kid again when the circus comes to town. The Loomis Brothers Circus is returning to the Chambers County Agricultural Arena on April 11.

“It’s for one day only,” said Ringmaster and owner Justin Loomis.

The Loomis Brothers will have all the classic circus acts that fans have grown to love, featuring Three Rings, exotic animals and live music.

Email newsletter signup

“We have a live orchestra, which is the only show in the country to still have live music in the circus,” Loomis said. “To have that, that’s kind of a thing of the past.”

The circus will showcase The Official Flyerz, an acrobatic troupe that was featured in America’s Got Talent. They also have motorcycle riders in the steel ball and a high wire performance. From tigers and elephants to acrobats and trapeze artists, Loomis said there will be something for everyone.

“The adults have just as much fun as the kids do because it is a good show,” Loomis said. “We’ve got a little bit of everything.”

Loomis hopes that this year will be the same. He advised guests to arrive early as seating is by admission. The first show will start at 4:30 p.m., and the second show will start at 7:30 p.m.

The circus opens an hour before the show, and tickets will be available for purchase at the gate or online at LoomisCircus.com. Families can enjoy animal rides, bounce houses and cotton candy and popcorn.

The Loomis Brothers Circus visited the Agricultural Arena in LaFayette in 2021. That year, the turnout was impressive.

“We were very well accepted by the community,” Loomis said. “That was a very good turnout. Actually, even the people that run the park said that they were surprised at the crowd that we got.”

On Tuesday, Loomis spoke to Sheriff Jeff Nelson to get the word out about the circus.

“Everybody in town is just great,” Loomis said. “Nothing but positive response everywhere we go.”

The Loomis Brothers Circus has been running for 25 years. The circus does a national tour visiting roughly 70 cities over 14 states. The cast is made up of roughly 40 to 70 performers depending on the acts.

Loomis and his father and uncle worked with circus companies for years before deciding to open their own company.

“It was kind of always a little dream of mine to come as a kid to own the circus,” Loomis said. “I used to say that when I grew up, I wanted to own the circus. That’s what I ended up doing.”