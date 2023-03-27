March 27: Impassable travel advisory Published 9:30 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The Chambers County Highway Department announced this morning that all county roads and bridges have been deemed impassable until further notice. “Effective 8 am central time, March 27 2023, all roads and bridges in Chambers County should be considered impassable until further notice,” county engineer Josh Harvill said in a media release. “Members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become impassable, all travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.”

