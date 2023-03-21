Paul Meadows retires after 38 years with Batson-Cook Construction Published 10:00 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

West Point – Paul Meadows, senior vice president, general manager, West Point, Georgia and Dallas, Texas division, has retired from Batson-Cook Construction after 38 years in the construction industry, the company announced in a press release.

Darin Appleton, currently project executive in the Atlanta Healthcare division, will succeed Meadows as senior vice president and general manager, West Point on March 20, 2023.

Since 1984, Meadows has played an integral role in the expansion and development of the company.

“Paul has been an exemplary employee and a proven leader, and the company’s current core values are based on his decision-making process. Throughout his career, meadows held several field and office-based positions at the company,” the release said.

Appleton started at Batson-Cook as an intern in the West Point office and has been an assistant project manager, project manager, senior project manager, and a project executive over the course of his career.

Appleton received his bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University and has more than 16 years of experience in the industry. With this promotion, Appleton will continue to execute the strategic planning, business development, construction operations, and client relationships essential to the growth of the West Point division.

“Darin has the proven ability to manage and coordinate complex projects and make it look easy,” Randy Hall, President & CEO of Batson-Cook Construction said. “We’re excited to add his experience, passion, and ability to build lasting relationships with clients at our West Point division.”