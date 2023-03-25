Nunn awarded GSP top trooper honors Published 11:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

Upon learning he won the title, Nunn said he was shocked and humbled.

“It really caught me off guard. I really didn’t want any credit or anything like that. I just come in and work hard each and every day,” Nunn said. “To me, it’s not about the recognition. I like to look at it as making sure I and everyone can make it home safely and that’s the best part of my job.”

Nunn has been Trooper for a year and six months. He credits his bosses and staff for helping him grow and meet his potential as a Trooper.

“I feel like this a team win. Everyone took me under their wing and showed me how to do things and to continue to have trust, support and professionalism,” Nunn said.

Nunn said he won the title for going above and beyond for his community and being proactive.

“I helped my uncle put together a fishing trip for kids and I’ve worked with a young man who was going on the wrong path. I like interacting with people because I feel like my job here is to try to prevent some things like accidents and stuff like that,” Nunn said. “I am very proactive in doing my job the best way I can. From impaired drivers to people who need getting help off the road to those who don’t need to be on the road I try to do my job to the best of my ability.”

In a career still very young, Nunn said the best part of his job is knowing he helps make a difference in his community.

“From trying to cut down on accidents, trying to get impaired drivers off the road, slowing down speeders and cutting down cell phone usage on the road, it has been rewarding to know I am helping people arrive alive and safely to their destinations,” Nunn said.