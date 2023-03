Plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 185 Published 2:32 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 185 Northbound near mile marker 36 near Harris County, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said the pilot had reported engine failure and landed safely. There were no injuries.

I-185 is open however, but expect traffic congestion in the area as first responders are actively working.

