Point football prepares for spring game Published 6:16 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Point football is coming off one of their best season in the program’s short history, but the Skyhawks still have a lot of positions to fill as the Spring game on Saturday will tell a lot.

Point saw progress in 2022, but the Skyhawks have to find playmakers on offense while replacing All-American Aaron Anderson on defense.

Second year head coach Trevor Zeiders is ready to see who can step up on Saturday.

“We’re going offense against defense,” Zeiders said.

“We don’t have enough guys to have multiple teams. The offense will score points for first downs they get as well as field goals and touchdowns. The defense will score a point for getting a three-and-out.”

Point still has several players who are rehabbing injuries from last season, and Zeiders wants to prevent even more injuries.

“We have to stay as healthy as we possibly can,” Zeiders said.

“It’s health and growth. Can we learn situations better? Who else can we rely on to make plays? We have to figure out who are playmakers are besides Emery Bryant. Defensively, can we get key stops when we need to? Can we make things happen when we need them to? Can we be competitive?”

Zeiders isn’t sure how long the spring game will be, and the team will play it by ear.

“We’ll try to get in about 50 plays,” Zeiders said.

“It’s not a tremendous amount, but it’s not a small amount. We’re just trying to figure out what it’s going to look like. It will be full contact. It will be a live scrimmage. We will have officials.”

The game will be full contact, but a lot like NCAA spring games, the quarterbacks will be no-contact.

“They’ll be off limits because we have to keep them healthy,” Zeiders said.

The spring game gives Zeiders a chance to see who can create competition at positions, but the Skyhawks won’t be naming any starters this early.

Zeiders does have some players he wants to see in a live game situation.

“Javien Leeks and Quin Teasley could make some plays,” Zeiders said.

“Quin has shown some really good stuff. We have to see what he can actually do. We’re looking at Isaac Jones at running back. We need to see who can step up defensively besides Gavin Graham.”

Point will split spring game reps based on need.

“Did we see enough of a certain player?” Zeiders said.

“Stuff like that is going to determine how many plays they get. We haven’t determined a set number for anyone. We want to see how good they are after they get the reps.”

As far as position groups, Zeiders wants to see improvement prom the passing game on offense and defense.

“We didn’t throw the ball well or stop the pass well last year,” Zeiders said.

One of the missing pieces in the spring game will be starting quarterback Brenton White, who tore his ACL last season.

“He’s ahead of where he needs to be in rehab,” Zeiders said.

“If he starts in the fall is up to the doctors.”

After the spring game, Point will have practice on more practice on Thursday.

The Skyhawks will start summer practice in July.

“We’re getting better. We just have a lot of work to do,” Zeiders said.

“I’m pleased with the growth we have. There’s a lot more stability this year. We have the same staff. We have a lot of guys who are back. It’s been a tremendous help for us.”

The spring game will be played at Ram Stadium at 1 p.m. EDT.