Rebels fall to Lee-Scott at home Published 9:38 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Chambers Academy varsity baseball team hosted Lee-Scott on Tuesday, and the Warriors pitching proved to be too much as the Rebels lost 6-2.

Chambers Academy head coach Dillon NesSmith knew his team was in for tough battle.

“They have some really good pitchers,” NesSmith said.

“They threw all their guys at us today. We knew they’d do that. It wasn’t one guy who dominated us. They just kept us off balance really well. We couldn’t string together any hits. It wasn’t for lack of effort. They’re a really good ball team. I think the game was closer than the score indicated.”

The Rebels had a rough start on the mound with Grant Jones walking four batters, leading to Lee-Scott taking a 1-0 lead.

Jones did have two strikeouts in the first, but Chambers Academy couldn’t make up for the deficit on offense.

Braxton Yerta had the only hit of the first inning for the Rebels, but he never got past second base.

Jones walked two more batters in the second, but was an error that led to the Warriors taking a 2-0 lead at the end of the second.

Neither team had a single hit until the bottom of th fourth when Braxton Yerta hit a line drive to wake up the offense.

Buster Coker hit a sacrifice bunt to bring Yerta home, but the Rebels were still down 2-1 heading into the fifth.

The Warriors took advantage of a Rebel error to extend the lead to 4-1.

Braxton Yerta took over on the mound and threw two strikeouts to end the half inning.

Neither team had a hit until the bottom of the sixth when Rebel AJ Barnes smashed a hit to right field and barely beat the throw for a triple.

Barnes ran home after a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh.

Kole Baker took over on the mound, but Lee-Scott took advantage of another error to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Rebels had three straight strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

NesSmith knows his team needs to execute better in scoring position.

“We get a guy on third with one out and you expect to get a base hit to score him in,” NesSmith said.

“We just couldn’t string it together. We walked too many batters, and we didn’t put the ball in play enough. You can’t win ball games when you do that.”