Rebels split spring break doubleheader with Coosa Valley Published 10:09 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

It may be spring break, but there was no rest for the Chambers Academy baseball team, which split a Thursday doubleheader against Coosa Valley 6-1 and 7-5.

Chambers Academy head coach Dillon NesSmith gave his thoughts on the first game.

“Defensively, we were good,” NesSmith said.

“We gave up too many walks, but the guys only gave up one run.”

The first game was a defensive battle as neither team scored until the fourth inning.

Coosa Valley got on third base with one out in the first, but the Rebel fielding held the other Rebels scoreless.

Chambers Academy ended the first with no hits or runs on offense.

Coosa Valley got another batter on third in the second inning, but Buster Coker made a nice play in the field to end the side scoreless.

Evan Arwood got on third base in the bottom of the second, but two straight outs killed any hope of Chambers Academy scoring.

Chambers Academy pitcher Hayden Hendrix faced another headache as Coosa Valley loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning, but NesSmith decided to put Kyle Hand on the mound.

Hand struck out the batter, and Chambers Academy continued to hang on.

Chambers Academy got Coker on third base in the bottom of the inning, but the Rebels couldn’t score.

Chambers Academy’s defense stood tall in the fourth as the fielding held Coosa Valley to no hits.

The Chambers Academy offense opened up in the fourth when AJ Barnes bombed a double to center field, which brought Hand and Peyton Yerta home and gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead.

NesSmith was proud of his guys for never giving up on offense.

“A lot of guys feel more pressure on them when there’s two outs,” NesSmith said.

“Our guys were playing loose. The baserunners could be more free. It’s a positive we can look at. I was proud of the fact we were putting the ball in play.”

Hand had a rough fifth inning, but Chambers Academy still held on to a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth, when Coker bombed a two-RBI double to give Chambers Academy a 4-1 lead.

The Rebels took advantage of a Coosa Valley error and took a 6-1 lead heading into the seventh.

Drew Shepphard made two great plays in the field to end the game and give Chambers Academy its first win over Coosa Valley this year.

The second game didn’t go as well for Chambers Academy as Coosa Valley’s offense came out firing.

Coosa Valley took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Grant Jones walked three batters, and Chambers Academy had nothing on offense.

Nobody scored until the top of the third when Coosa Valley hit a three-run home run to take a 4-0 lead.

The Rebels opened up the scoring in the third when Hand hit an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Coosa Valley scored three more in the top of the fourth to take a quick 7-1 lead, Braxton Yerta and Eli Pritchard had RBI hits to cut the lead to 7-4.

NesSmith put Luke Tarver in at pitcher, and neither team scored until the bottom of the fifth when Peyton Yerta hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-5.

Tarver immediately hit a fly out, and the game ended after five innings as previously planned.