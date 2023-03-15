Rebels win doubleheader over Lakeside at home Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Rebels are on a roll as the Chambers Academy varsity baseball team swept Lakeside in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The first game was a slow start for both offenses, but Lakeside took an early lead at the top of the first.

The Rebels answered in the bottom of the first with a single by AJ Barnes to bring Kyle Hand home and tie the game at one.

With two outs, Grant Jones hit a two RBI single to extend the Rebel lead to 3-1.

Chambers Academy’s defense stood tall in the top of the second as Buster Coker had one strikeout, and Lakeside had no hits in the second. The bottom of the second was looking good for the Rebels as they got Baker in scoring position with one out, but a double play killed any hope of extending the lead.

Chambers Academy’s defense continued to stand tall as the Rebels forced three outs in three at-bats in the top of the third.

The Rebel offense got in scoring position again at the bottom of the third, but Jones hit a fly out to end the inning without a run.

Lakeside took advantage of a Peyton Yerta error, and the Chiefs were able to score one run to make it a 3-2 game. The Rebel offense continued its cold streak in the bottom of the fourth with three outs in three at-bats.

Despite allowing three hits in the top of the fifth, Baker stood tall on the mound and delivered two strikeouts to prevent Lakeside from tying up the game. Rebel AJ Barnes injected life into the offense with a two-run home run to give Chambers Academy a 5-2 lead.

The home run was Barnes’ third of the season.

Jones and Drew Sheppard hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Rebel lead to 7-2.

Lakeside’s offense struggled in the top of the sixth as the Chiefs had three outs in three at-bats.

Neither team scored a run for the rest of the game.

The second game was far more one-sided, and the Rebels had control from the beginning.

Hayden Hendrix started on the mound and held the Chiefs to no hits or walks in the first inning.

The Rebels got on the board first after Barnes hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Grey Hayley hit an RBI single to give the Rebels a 3-o lead heading into the second inning.

Hendrix allowed one hit but had two strikeouts in the top of the second to keep Lakeside from scoring.

The flood gates opened for the Rebels in the second as Luke Tarver hit a three RBI single to extend the lead to six.

Tarver ended up scoring on a walk, and Jones hit a sacrifice grounder to bring Hayley home and extend the lead to eight.

The Rebels added runs from Sheppard and Hayley to take an 11-0 lead heading into the third. Lakeside scored two runs in the top of the fourth, but Jones and Sheppard scored to win it 13-2 in five innings.

Chambers Academy improves to 9-2 and will play in the Coosa Valley tournament on Thursday and Friday.