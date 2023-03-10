Rev Up for LaFayette’s 1st Mighty Bulldogs Car Show Published 9:30 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Motor enthusiasts are invited to LaFayette High School’s first Mighty Bulldogs Top 20 Car Show on March 25. Participants can register their cars, trucks or bikes to be judged.

“It’s a fundraiser for our students,” said LaFayette High School teacher Rebecca Coxwell. “We’re planning on taking them to the science and math day at Six Flags.”

The fundraiser will also cover other activities throughout the rest of the school year. Coxwell got the idea for the fundraiser from her husband, who frequently helps organize and judge car shows.

Email newsletter signup

Judges will award the top 20 cars with a trophy at the end of the event. The trophies are going to be made by students from the career tech. The trip to Six Flags will be an incentive for good behavior for students.

“This is for good behavior and for students who have been working very hard this year,” Coxwell said. “Their hard work does not go unnoticed.”

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time. For those interested, the registration fee will be $20. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to help raise funds for the school.

Concession food will be provided by the high school. There will be dessert and arts and crafts vendors on site. A bloodmobile will be at the event as well.

“It helps the school, but also it brings our community together when we have things like this, and it’s very important for our students to see that the adults around them care for them and try to do the best for them,” Coxwell said. “So I think having events like this at the school and having community involvement just shows students how important they are.”