Severe thunderstorm warning for Chambers County Published 7:39 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS COUNTIES... At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cusseta, or 7 miles southwest of Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Valley, Lanett, Lakeview, Cusseta, Chambers County Lake, Beulah, Huguley, Fairfax, River View, Amity Park, Southern Harbor, Lanett Municipal Airport, I 85 Welcome Center At Lanett and Rocky Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

