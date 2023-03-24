Six-year-old struck in accidental discharge of firearm in Lanett Published 10:16 am Friday, March 24, 2023

UPDATE: On March 23 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Lanett Police Department and Lanett Fire and EMS responded to an accidental shooting in which a six-year-old adolescent sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen at New Jackson Heights Community, according to Sgt. Kody Kent with Lanett Police Department.

The adolescent was taken by EMS and airlifted to trauma care. The investigation by the LPD found that the victim’s adolescent brother got ahold of an unsecured firearm in the household and accidentally discharged. The mother of the victim was arrested for reckless endangerment.

No further information has been given on the child’s condition. The identities of the mother and sibling were not released by the police department out of consideration of the children.

