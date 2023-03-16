Skyhawks celebrate AAC championship at Sip Cafe Published 10:30 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

It was a historic season for the Point women’s basketball team, who won their first ever Appalachian Athletic Conference Championship, and the team got to enjoy a nice meal at Sip Cafe in downtown West Point.

Point head coach Tory Wooley is excited to bring home the championship.

“It’s been a wonderful run,” Wooley said.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m proud of our ladies. The goal was to win a championship and cut down nets. That’s what we did. We’re excited for the support of the community. It’s a nice dinner for our players.”

Wooley is also glad to get a bit of a break.

“It’s just taking everything in stride,” Wooley said.

“It was a long year, but we finished strong. They’ll never forget this experience.”

For junior Mataea Boyd, she’s excited to celebrate the championship.

“It’s great. I’ve never had one before,” Boyd said.

“I miss my teammates, and it hasn’t even been a week. I’ve never been a part of something like this. It’s nice to be a part of something that’s bigger than basketball.”

Boyd is also ready to get back to the conference championship despite moving to the Southern States Athletic Conference next season.

“We just have to be better next year,” Boyd said.

“We really need to come together. There are a lot of good teams in the conference next year.”

For senior Marta Gimenez, she’s glad to end her Point career on a high note.

“It feels great,” Gimenez said.

“We accomplished something that has never been done. We’re all like a family, so it’s awesome. Being a fifth year senior, my body was exhausted. It feels nice to be a student. I miss it, but I’ll enjoy the free time.”

For junior Ky’Leo Worriels, she’s also excited to celebrate with the community.

“I wake up every day and realize I’m a champion,” Worriels said.

“It’s exciting and overwhelming at the same time. I can be with a team I can call a family.”