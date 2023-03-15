Springwood boys soccer stays undefeated with shutout win over Lee-Scott Published 11:43 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Springwood varsity boys soccer team had no issues in the Wildcats’ 7-0 win over Lee-Scott at home on Tuesday.

The Wildcats attacked the entire game and took advantage of every chance to blow out the rivals from Auburn.

The scoring was evenly spread for the Wildcats, but Guilherme Teixeira and Alejandro Beneit each had two goals.

Ethan Mabrey, Jacob Burton and Jake Han also added goals in the shutout win.

Springwood head coach John Lanier explained the key to beating the Warriors.

“Part of it was taking what we were given,” Lanier said.

“They went in to defend, so we had possession for a lot of the game. We were able to take advantage of some of the chances we had. We were able to move the ball around in the box. The passing was really good. We took some open shots.”

The Wildcats took an early 1-0 lead and never let their foot off the gas.

Springwood scored with just under 20 minutes left in the first half and added two more goals to take a huge 4-0 lead heading into halftime.

Lee-Scott went into a heavier defensive scheme in the second half, and the Warriors just cleared the ball any time the Wildcats got in the box.

Springwood scored with 23 minutes left in the game to make it 5-0, and the Wildcats scored again just two minutes later.

Springwood closed the game with a goal in the final 12 minutes, and the Wildcats will continue their quest for perfection.

Lanier explained how his team was able to create chances despite Lee-Scott locking down on defense.

“You just have to keep moving the ball and looking for open chances,” Lanier said.

“You can’t force anything. You can’t try to take on too many guys because you’re just going to lose the ball with that many people in the box. You have to look for an open shot.”

The Wildcats have a lot of talent at winger led by Francesco Lim, but Lanier wants to use the width of the pitch more.

“We didn’t play to the width as much as we could,” Lanier said.

“We need to do that with all the talent we have on the wings. The outside backs get up too and help on the attack. That’s one thing we can take away from the game even though it was 7-0.”

Lanier also had praise for his defense.

“Those guys are good defenders,” Lanier said.

“They’re ready for any balls that come their way. We’ve had some games where we’re more on attack.”

Springwood improved to 7-0 and will face Brookstone on the road on Thursday.