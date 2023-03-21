Springwood offense struggles in loss to Abbeville Published 10:51 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Batting woes plagued the Springwood varsity baseball team in the Wildcats’ 14-2 loss to Abbeville on Monday.

Springwood head coach David Hudson explained what went wrong in the game.

“We were in it going into the sixth,” Hudson said.

“We couldn’t put the hits together. It’s just baseball. I don’t know why we couldn’t hit against this guy. He wasn’t doing anything special. We had a bad inning. It always seems like it’s one bad inning that takes us out of it. We have to hit the ball better.”

Things looked good for the Wildcats early on as Springwood forced three outs with no hits at the top of the first inning.

Luke Hudson hit an RBI single at the bottom of the first to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead, their only lead of the game.

Abbeville responded in the top of the second with a run off a Springwood error, and things got out of hand from there for the Wildcats.

Hayden Wolfe got one hit in the bottom of the inning, but the Springwood bats were ice cold from there.

Abbeville had two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead, and Springwood couldn’t get into scoring position at the bottom of the inning.

Abbeville scored three more runs in the fourth, and the Wildcats suffered three strikeouts at the bottom.

Springwood didn’t get a hit until the bottom of the sixth, and Cayden Cook hit an RBI single to cut the Abbeville lead to 7-2.

Springwood’s pitching couldn’t keep the lead close in the seventh, and the Wildcats walked away with a disappointing loss.

Hudson feels like the pitching was fine, but he knows his team has to be better.

“It wasn’t horrible,” Hudson said.

“We got a little tired toward the end. I think it was the right game plan. They only had seven runs going into the sixth. We just couldn’t get the hits together.”