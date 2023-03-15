Springwood varsity girls fall to Lee-Scott Published 11:45 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the Springwood varsity girls soccer team was suffocated in their 11-1 loss on Tuesday at home.

Springwood head coach John Lanier explained what happened after the quick start.

“Credit to Lee-Scott. They’re a good team,” Lanier said.

“They have a ton of great talent and great coaching. They’re just a great team.”

The Wildcats looked sharp early with a goal from Charlie Key only 20 minutes into the game.

Things slipped for Springwood as Lee-Scott amped up the offensive pressure.

The Lady Warriors completely dominated the final 30 minutes of the first half as they tied the game with 26 minutes left in the half.

Lee-Scott took the lead with 14 minutes left, and the bleeding continued for the Lady Wildcats.

Five minutes later, H. Mills gave the Lady Warriors a 3-1 lead.

Lee-Scott’s AJ Spillman scored two goals in the final six minutes to give the Lady Warriors a 5-1 lead at halftime.

The goalkeeping wasn’t an issue for the Lady Wildcats, but the Springwood defense couldn’t get the ball out of the defensive zone.

Springwood will travel to Brookstone on Thursday with a chance to get back to winning.