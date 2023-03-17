Superintendent honors Valley High basketball team Published 9:30 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Valley community members packed themselves into the Chambers County School Board Meeting as the superintendent recognized Valley High basketball coaches and team on Wednesday.

Head Coach Marshon Harper and Superintendent Casey Chambley honored the players and coaches that helped bring the Valley Rams to the championship game.

After an undefeated season, the team became the first in school history to win the state championship game on March 5.

“I don’t think that it has really sunk in for you yet,” Chambley said. “The accomplishment that you’ve made and what a feat this is that you’ve accomplished. This is, sometimes for teams, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Lots of people want to be champions, but they’re not willing to do the things that it takes to be a champion. You have done what it takes to be a champion.”

The superintendent said that the support the team had from the community of Valley and the whole county was well-earned.

“I hope that you felt that love and that support for you,” Chambley said. “You deserve it, and you have earned your spot in history for your school and for your county and congratulations to you.”

First, Chambley recognized Harper for his leadership. Many people worked together to get the team to the championship game.

Harper began by thanking Coach Ryan Winston, Coach Roderick Phillips, Coach Desmond Reece and JT Dickey. He also called each player up to be recognized. Like Chambley, he also thanked the community for supporting them.

“I would just like to say thank you to the fans again that came out today,” Harper said during the meeting. “Thank you to the fans. Thank you to the community. Thank you to the board of education. Thank you all for supporting us this year.”