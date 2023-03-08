SUSCC quiz bowlers place third in 2022 CCCT Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

ROSEMONT, IL – Southern Union State Community College’s announced its Quiz Bowl Team brought home a third-place finish from the 2022 NAQT Community College Championship Tournament on Feb, 25. SUSCC finished the tournament with an overall 8-3 record.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.

The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

This was the first in-person Community College Championship Tournament in three years. The previous two years saw the CCCT played online due to COVID restrictions on travel.The 24 teams competed in four pools of six and then the top teams were placed in a championship pool of eight, and played round robin matches against the other teams in the championship pool.

Southern Union went undefeated in the preliminary rounds, and finished 3-3 in the playoffs where they defeated Kansas’ Cowley County, Florida’s State College at Manatee, and Kentucky’s Jefferson Community and Technical College, and lost to Tallahassee and both teams from Chipola College. Southern Union’s team consists of: Joseph Anglin, Xander Howell, Will Hughes (captain), Joshua Kroll, and Jayson Renobato.

Hughes led the team in scoring with an 87.85 scoring average and was the high scorer through all matches in the competition, earning him a spot on the tournament all-star team.