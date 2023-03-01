TCSS investigating after Troup coach says she was ‘sucker punched’ after away basketball game Published 11:30 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Troup County School System said Monday it is investigating an incident that allegedly occurred at an away Troup High basketball Saturday

night.

Carla Thornton, the THS girls basketball coach, posted on Facebook that she was “sucker punched” after a game at Baldwin High School in Milledgeville. The Tigers had been at Baldwin playing in a round of 16 play-off game. Irisha Goodman, public relations director for TCSS, confirmed the school system is investigating the incident.

“Nothing like being sucker punched at the concession stand…this being professional stuff is getting overrated!” the Facebook post from Thornton read.

Email newsletter signup

Thornton’s post included a video where she was pointing at the left side of her face, and a mark is clearly visible.

Thornton was not immediately reached for comment regarding the post.