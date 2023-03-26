TCSS plans for normal schedule Monday, working on alternate routes for buses Published 4:35 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

Troup County Schools remain on schedule for Monday morning, according to Public Relations Director Irisha Goodman.

Goodman said there may be some adjustments to transportation routes to account for damage from Sunday morning’s tornado.

“We are working on alternative routes, and as soon as we have those routes, it will be communicated to parents at West Point, also Troup High and the Long Cane Schools. We will get that out to our parents through our notification system and also through social media.”

Email newsletter signup

Goodman said the plan is for a normal schedule Monday.