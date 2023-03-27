Tornado warning for Chambers County until 6:45 a.m. ET Published 6:17 am Monday, March 27, 2023

UPDATE: This tornado warning has expired/been canceled.

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Birmingham AL 509 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023 ALC017-271045- /O.CON.KBMX.TO.W.0038.000000T0000Z-230327T1045Z/ Chambers AL- 509 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CHAMBERS COUNTY... At 509 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Buffalo, or over Lafayette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Lanett, Lafayette, La Fayette, Lakeview, Fredonia, Veasey Creek Park, Denson, Amity Park, Buffalo, Huguley, Southern Harbor, White Plains and Rocky Point.

