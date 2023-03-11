Troup Co. honors Sheriff Woodruff for 30 years of service Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

During the Troup County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, the county presented Sheriff James Woodruff and retiring Battalion Chief Michael Williams, Jr. their quarterly service awards.

Woodruff has served as Troup County sheriff since being elected in 2012 but has worked with Troup County since April 1985. During his 30 years of service, Woodruff has served as a jailer, deputy, patrol supervisor, sergeant, lieutenant, captain of administration, public information officer, general instructor, jail administrator, chief deputy and now sheriff. Woodruff has dedicated his career to helping the youth of Troup County, said Chief Deputy Jon Whitney.

Over the years, Woodruff has served as an advisor for the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post, a program designed for teens and young adults interested in law enforcement and directed the Junior Deputy Program, in which he taught third grader lessons on safety.

Woodruff has also been a big supporter of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Home, Camp Pineland, which provides much-needed safe homes for neglected children.

“You’re not only a mentor, an inspiration and a confidant of mine, but you’re a close friend. He’s literally supported me in every endeavor I’ve taken on. We’ve had many personal in-depth conversations with each other over 25 years of knowing each other,” Whitney said. “I’m truly grateful and honored to work with him. There’s not a finer man on this earth that has or will hold the distinction of the sheriff of Troup County than James T. Woodruff.”

Recently retired Battalion Chief Michael Williams was also recognized for his30 years of service with the Troup County Fire Department. Williams retired onFeb. 10 after three decades of service.

Two years after beginning his career with TCFD in 1993, Williams completed his EMT-Intermediate training in 1995. In 2011,Williams graduated from

West Georgia Technical College with an associate’s degree in Fire Science. In 2002, Williams was involved in a rescue of a male from a building fire, where he initiated CPR and other life-saving measures and as a result of his efforts, the male ultimately survived the event.

“For his heroic actions, Chief Williams received the prestigious Medal of Valor from the governor’s office and was named Firefighter of the Year,” Fire Chief Michael Strickland said.

Williams was promoted to Lieutenant/Training Officer in 2014 and became a Battalion Chief in 2017.

“During his career, Chief Williams took great pride and satisfaction in teaching and mentoring others so they could ultimately become better firefighters and employees. Chief Williams took great pride in his work, and was a source of inspiration to others,” Strickland said.

“We wish Chief Williams good luck in his retirement and thank him for his dedicated and selfless service during his 30-year career with Troup County Fire Department.”

Longtime employees TCSO Capt. Shane Butler and Parks Maintenance Superintendent Anthony Turner were recognized for 25 years of service.