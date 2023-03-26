Troup County School System shares transportation message for areas impacted by tornado Published 6:47 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

Attention: IMPORTANT TCSS TRANSPORTATION MESSAGE

All Troup County Schools and Departments will be open and operate as normal on Monday, March 27, 2023.

All pickup times will remain the same for students attending West Point Elementary, the Long Cane schools, and Troup High School.

Email newsletter signup

However, for students within the affected area on West Point Rd., an alternative pickup location (Bus #0368) Monday morning for West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle school students will be in front of the old West Point High School next to the West Point Parks and Rec / Point University Gym off Highway 29.

For students in the affected area on West Point Rd. attending Troup High School, the pickup location Monday morning will be at West Smith Road and Highway 29 (Bus #0798).

If any high school students are at the shelter at Point University Gym, the pickup location will be at the old West Point High School next to the West Point Parks and Rec / Point University Gym off Highway 29 and board Bus #0368.

“We are hoping to resume normal drop-offs for students Monday afternoon,” TCSS said in a press release. “If not, parents and guardians will be notified by school principals through SendIt, the Troup County School System notification system.”