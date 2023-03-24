Update: TCSO identifies West Point Lake drowning victim Published 11:01 am Friday, March 24, 2023

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an Atlanta man drowned in West Point Lake Friday morning.

Reginald Crane, 58, passed away at the hospital after being pulled from the lake according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and other first responders were called to Roanoke Rd, near the Chattahoochee River bridge around 6:08 a.m. about a possible drowning. Responders were told that an adult male had been pulled out of the water and two other men attempted CPR on the patient.

Emergency personnel arrived and continued CPR and other life-saving measures as the victim was transported to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he passed away.

Deputies say the initial investigation indicates that the victim fell from his boat, into the water and the two other occupants attempted to pull him from the water, but at some point Crane became unresponsive.

No further information on the incident has been released at this time.