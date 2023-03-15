Valley City Council adopts amended towing ordinance Published 10:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

VALLEY — On Monday, the Valley City Council held a second reading of and adopted an amendment to its existing ordinance on towing companies.

The original ordinance was adopted in 2009.

The amendment establishes the current rates that can be charged by towing companies doing business in the City of Valley.

The following rates apply to any company that’s on the Valley Police Department rotation.

There’s a maximum fee of $200 to impound a passenger vehicle. That goes to $225 if the vehicle has been wrecked. The fees for night/weekend/holiday tows are $225 to impound and $300 for a wrecked vehicle.

The rate per mile is $4 one way and the rate per man hour is $75, providing the tow takes more than one hour. There’s a storage fee of $35 per day and $75 if the vehicle is covered or stored inside.

Additional fees are $200 for a roll over, $75 if a winch is used (but only if more than one vendor cable is used), $50 if there’s no key, $25 per bag if oil dry is used, $25 per window and $150 for the entire vehicle if it is wrapped, $175 per hour if an additional truck is used and $100 if the vehicle has been abandoned.

Any violation of these pricing requirements will cause the violating towing company to be suspended from the towing rotation for one month for the first violation.

Any subsequent violation may result in the permanent suspension of the violating company from the city’s rotation schedule.