Valley, LaFayette and Lanett were all represented in senior boys Battle of The Border game Published 11:07 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Two Bulldogs, a Panther and a Ram all got to play together on the Alabama All-Star team and beat the Georgia All-Stars 72-65 in LaGrange on Friday night.

Elijah Whitfield, Jamarious Martin, Martavian Dunn and Tamarion Harrington all got to represent Chambers County in the All-Star game.

Martin was named the MVP of the game with 15 points.

The four played alongside two players from Auburn, one from Opelika and one from Horseshoe Bend.

Whitfield said he was glad to play alongside his friends and rivals.

“It felt great,” Whitfield.

“They’ve been my friends since I was little, so it was finally good to join teams and play with each other. It felt great to play in a Lanett uniform, but it’ll feel great to play in another uniform next year.”

Whitfield doesn’t know where he’s playing next year, and he plans on playing at the next level.

Martin is coming off of a state championship, but he got a chance to wear the Valley jersey one more time.

“It was good to be able to come out and have fun and play freely,” Martin said.

“We always go against each other, but now we’re on the same team. We wanted to team up and beat them, and we did that.”

Martin will miss his time playing at Valley.

“It’s very emotional,” Martin said.

“I just played my last game. I wish I could do it all over again. We just had a perfect season. Everybody wants to do that, and it just felt good.”

Martin also doesn’t know where he’ll be playing next season, but he has offers for basketball and plans to commit soon.

For Dunn, he enjoyed one last game with his teammate, Tamarion.

“It was a fun experience,” Dunn said.

“I got to suit up with my brother one more time. It was great getting to play with some of the rivals I had competition with.”

For Harrington, he enjoyed the game but didn’t get to dunk.

“I didn’t get the ball like I wanted to. Auburn was hogging the ball, but it’s OK though,” Harrington joked.

“It felt good. I loved it. It’s sad to play my last game for LaFayette.”

The Alabama team was coached by LaFayette head coach Chase Lewis, and he was happy to be a part of the All-Star game.

“Eugene Howard, my assistant coach, kind of took the reins tonight,” Lewis said.

“He got the win for the Alabama squad. The boys did a good job. It was really fun to watch. There’s not pressure on us, and it’s good for these seniors to put on their home uniform for one last time. They all get to go out as winners most importantly.”

Lewis was also pleased to coach two of his seniors one more time.

“It was fun because I’m going to miss them as much as I missed anybody in 14 years of coaching. These are two amazing leaders. It hurts too know this is my last time seeing them play as LaFayette Bulldogs, but we had a good time on the bench with each other.”

Lewis didn’t think it was too weird coaching players who we was competing against back in February.

“It was like a dream come true being on the sideline with Whitfield and Martin, who are two guys who dominated us on our end,” Lewis said.

“It’s cool to sit here and relax. I wish them the best.”