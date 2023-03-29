Verizon updates customers on service disruption in Troup County following tornado Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Verizon Wireless continues to work on a service disruption caused by Sunday’s tornado.

“Engineers remain at the scene and are progressing on work to bring more cell sites back online,” said Verizon Wireless’ Chris Serico in an email Tuesday. “In the meantime, we have rolled in mobile cell sites that are helping bring connectivity to our customers as well. That said, our third-party fiber provider’s fiber was heavily damaged during the storm, and we will need their fiber repaired before our service can be fully restored.”

The LaGrange Daily News has asked if there’s any timeline for how quickly the service might be restored.

Serico said because it’s a third party’s fiber, the company does not have an estimated time for full restoration.