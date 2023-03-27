VIDEO: West Point motel owner discusses family’s experience during tornado

Published 2:31 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Tommy Murphy

More News

VIDEO: ‘We aren’t going to give the devil credit for it:’ Pastor speaks after church destroyed by tornado

March 27: Impassable travel advisory

Tornado warning for Chambers County until 6:45 a.m. ET

Kemp to tour damage in West Point on Monday

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events