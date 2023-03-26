Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Contests
Services
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an engagement announcement
Submit a wedding announcement
Submit an anniversary announcement
Classifieds
Public Notices
WATCH: Troup County officials provide an update on the tornado that touched down Sunday morning
Published 4:23 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023
By
Ed Pugh
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for our daily email newsletter
Featured Local Savings
More News
Kemp to tour damage in West Point on Monday
Severe thunderstorm warning for Chambers County
Troup County School System shares transportation message for areas impacted by tornado
Drone photos show destructive path of West Point tornado
Print Article
Calendar of Events
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2023, Valley Times-News