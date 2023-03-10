Weather Service investing in NEXRAD Service Life Extension Published 9:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a press release Thursday stating, beginning March 30, the East Alabama (Maxwell AFB) WSR88D radar (KMXX), operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Birmingham will be down for approximately seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components.

This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

“This generator update is one of five major projects of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s,” the release said. “NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.”

During the downtime, available adjacent radars include: 4 Birmingham, AL – KBMX 4 Atlanta/ Peachtree GA – KFFC 4Fort Rucker, AL – KEOX

For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to the following web page: https://radar. weather.gov A single radar site can be viewed by going to the “Select View” menu option then clicking on “Local Radar” to select a single radar site. The KMXX WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars.

The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds. For a radar mosaic loop, go to https://radar.weather.gov.