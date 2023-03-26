West Point First United Methodist Church coordinating a clothing drive for those impacted by the March 26 tornado Published 4:10 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

West Point First United Methodist Church is coordinating a clothing drive to aid those impacted by the March 26 tornado.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter inside the West Point gym for those affected by the storm and who need shelter. In addition, Pastor Erik Mays says the Red Cross asked West Point First United Methodist Church to coordinate a clothing drive. The information is below in regards to where and when to drop off items. All sizes are needed.

Additionally, the church is asking for volunteers to help sort through the clothes during the hours listed below.

Please come to the Zachry Center to help Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 pm. Come help the church for as long as you can during those times.

We will continue to update you on any new information we receive. We are grateful to our first responders, community neighbors and friends, and most of all, our Lord Jesus Christ.