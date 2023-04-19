$100K Goal – Join the family fun at Log A Load for kids on April 22 Published 11:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Piedmont District Log A Load for Kids is hosting a day of family fun at the Oaks Farm for its annual one-day fundraising event on April 22.

There will be skeet shooting and turkey shooting for choose from. For a 3-man team, skeet shooting is $300 and for an individual, it is $75. There will also be a long shot booth. For every shot, the players put their names in for a raffle prize.

The live auction will be at 3 p.m. Over 100 items have been donated this year. Last year, the auction raised over $45,000.

Guests must registration for the event at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The event is hosted every year during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Cain and her colleague Amanda Slay have worked hard to make this year’s event a success.

“Last year, the event was a record breaker for the state of Alabama for a Log a Load event. We raised $92,564 in one day,” said Piedmont District Event Chairman Mandy Cain. “So this year we’re shooting for $100,000.”

The Log A Load for Kids is a statewide campaign that began in 1988 and is sponsored by the Alabama Loggers Council.

The annual event supports the ​​Children’s Hospital of Alabama and Birmingham and the Children’s Hospital Intervention/Prevention Services Center (CHIPS), which advocates for child abuse, sex trafficking and sexual abuse victims.

Children’s of Alabama is the only free-standing hospital in Alabama dedicated to children. It is one of the 10 busiest children’s hospitals in the U.S, seeing an average of 200 emergency visits per day and 73,000 visits a year. Log A Load for Kids has raised more than $7 million for the hospital since 1992.

In the past two years, Log A Load across the state of Alabama has raised enough money to build a new center called the Sunrise Clinic for the CHIPS Center.

“We want to graciously thank every contributor, everyone involved, all the donations, everyone who comes together that day, and other days contacting me to see what they can do,” Cain said. “We’re very gracious and very grateful and very humbled about the participation that we receive.”