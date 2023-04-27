$8,600 raised at Valley Haven auction Published 10:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

VALLEY — A guitar signed by Charlie Starr and other members of Blackberry Smoke was the top seller at this year’s Valley Haven Auction, held last Friday at Valley Haven School.

It brought in more than $1,000. More than $8,600 was raised for Valley Haven School that evening.

Charlie Starr (a.k.a. Charlie Gray) is a native of the Huguley community and a 1991 graduate of Valley High. Blackberry Smoke plays to sell-out crowds everywhere it performs.

Other interesting and unusual items sold at the auction include an old barber chair (which is still very comfortable), some antique Coca-Cola bottles, some old medicine bottles and some doll collections. Locally manufactured items sold include buckets from Berry (formerly Letica) and insulation from Knauf.

The next big event will be Hike/Bike/Run Day, which will be taking place on Saturday, May 6. On the same day the annual Run for the Roses takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, men, women and children will be taking part in hiking, biking and running events near Valley Haven School.

While the Hike/Bike/Run is usually the final event for the annual fundraiser, a rescheduled LaFayette Day will wind things up this year.

It was originally planned for Saturday, April 8 but was postponed due to rainy weather. It will be taking place on Saturday, May 20 instead. Given good weather, it should be a fun day for everyone with lots of live entertainment on the Charles Story Stage, lots of food vendors along with arts and crafts vendors, car shows and the arrival of the Hike/Bike/Run motorcycle ride.