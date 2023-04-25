ADECA invites Chambers County to unlock broadband opportunities Published 9:30 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Alabama Digital Expansion Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for the Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program is holding an in-person event for Chambers County at the Chambers County Farmers Federation.

The meeting will be held at 1006 Avenue A SE, Lafayette, AL 36862 beginning at 9 a.m. central. The event is scheduled to last until approximately 11:40 a.m.

Chambers County, along with local jurisdictions within the county, will receive technical assistance to understand the county’s broadband gaps and opportunities, and to position the county for broadband efforts to address these gaps.

“Over the next few years, the State of Alabama will make unprecedented funds available for this specific purpose and your engagement is critical to shape the state’s plans and position the County to take advantage of these opportunities,” ADECA said in a media release. Those requiring translation should notify ADECA at broadband.fund@adeca.alabama.gov.