ALEA confirms four fatalities and multiple injured in Dadeville shooting Published 9:25 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at least four people are dead after a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville,

The release said at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief. The investigation is a result of a shooting which occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. Currently, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries.

The following agencies responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the investigation: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.