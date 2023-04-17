ALEA confirms injury count in Dadeville shooting has increased to 32, no mention of suspects Published 6:47 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has confirmed that the total number of injuries has increased to 32 individuals injured during the shooting, which occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. The number of deceased individuals remains at four.

On Sunday, April 16, Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), along with local and federal partners established a Command Post at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. Subsequently, they launched an extensive investigation using all available resources to process the scene.

After conducting a preliminary analysis of the evidence at the scene, as well as reviewing the information that has been received so far, Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events that ultimately led to the shooting.

Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene; however, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.

ALEA is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, please contact SBI’s Crime information hotline at 1-800-392-8011 or email at

sbi.investigations@alea.gov or contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP or at www.215stop.com.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded

HERE.

Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.