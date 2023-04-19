ALEA to hold press conference Wednesday to provide update on Dadeville shooting

Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

File photo

 TALLAPOOSA COUNTY The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), in conjunction with multiple local and federal partners, will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 a.m., regarding the Tallapoosa County death investigation. The press conference will take place on the front steps of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse located at 125 N. Broadnax Street in Dadeville. 

WHO: ALEA SBI, the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office. 

WHAT: Press Conference – Tallapoosa County Death Investigation Update 

WHERE: Tallapoosa County Courthouse (front steps) 

125 N. Broadnax Street 

Dadeville, Al. 

WHEN: 10 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) 

