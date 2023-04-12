Beulah Friends hosts 6th annual Family Day Published 9:15 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Beulah Friends of the Community is hosting their 6th annual Beulah Family Day at Beulah Elementary School on April 15.

This year will debut the first annual cornhole tournament at Beulah Family Day. East Alabama Cornhole Addicts will be sponsoring the tournament.

“The whole deal is to bring our community together for one day to have fun,” John Findley said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The 5th annual Top 10 Car Show will be held during the event. Last year, the car show had 30 cars participating, but Findley said his goal this year is to reach 50.

“This should be our biggest car show yet … We’re hoping our car guys show up in full force,” Findley said.

Not to deter car enthusiasts, the Beulah Fire Department is sponsoring a car smash. Guests will get to try their turn at smashing nonviable cars with a sledgehammer.

Bounce houses, cookies and ice cream will keep the kids entertained. Students from Beulah High School Band will perform on stage. Many local community members will be singing during the event.

Beulah Friends is still accepting vendors. Vendor spots are open to local arts and crafts, churches and other community members.

So far, Beulah United Methodist Church, Beulah Baptist Church, Bridge Church, Pitts Chapel, Joe’s Stuff, Beulah Fire Department, JA Smith LLC, Lee County EMA and Sheriff Jay Jones will be vendors.

There will be a Touch-A-Truck at the event featuring a brush truck, fire truck and trucks from JA Smith’s Trucking. The Army, Navy and Marines will be bringing out a rock climbing station as well.

There will be plenty of local food trucks including Mr. Frosty Ice Cream Truck, Top Notch Southern BBQ, Franky Junes Express, Taqueria San Miguel and Gimme Some Coffee and Sugar will all be there.

“We’re looking forward to having a great event,” Findley said.

Beulah Family Day helps fundraise for the Beulah Friends of the Community’s landscaping and beautification efforts at intersections in Beulah. The current project the group has been working on is at Yarborough’s Crossroad.

The group also provides grants to Beulah High School. They have donated to the junior varsity, varsity cheerleading team and the band.