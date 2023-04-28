Book signing for Valley author to be Saturday Published 10:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

VALLEY — From noon till 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Hood’s Pharmacy will host a book signing for former Valley resident Frances King Abrams, who will be signing copies of her latest book, “The Widow’s Song.”

Abrams is well known in the Valley area, having been the lifestyles editor for The Valley Times-News for a time and later on the public information coordinator for the Chambers County School district.

While living in the local area, she was married to Dr. Jerome King, pastor of the Shawmut First Baptist Church. Dr. King died in 2009.

“The Widow’s Song” is a collection of devotionals that feature God’s care for widows throughout scripture.

The author is now married to Howard Abrams, who is retired from the Social Security Administration. They live in the Birmingham area, where Frances is close to two of her grown children.

Her son, Chris, and daughter, Heather Swanner, each have two children of their own. Chris is an intervention cardiologist with the Alabama Cardiovascular Group.

Her oldest daughter, Amy Black, lives in the metro Atlanta area and has one child. She’s an instructor at Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia.