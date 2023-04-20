BREAKING: Fifth person arrested in Dadeville shooting Published 3:46 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY – At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), made a fifth arrest in connection to the Tallapoosa County death investigation in Dadeville. Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of Reckless Murder.

A total of five arrests have now been made after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 individuals injured.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee were both arrested at approximately 8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested at approximately 8 a.m., on Thursday, April 20.

Email newsletter signup

All individuals arrested in connection to this death investigation have been charged with four counts of Reckless Murder and they have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond. The Dadeville Police Department, Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office were all instrumental in assisting and supporting the investigation, along with locating and apprehending the suspects.