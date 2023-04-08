Chambers County School District participates in cervical cancer documentary Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

The Chambers County School District announced its partnership with Operation Wipe Out and the documentary project, Conquering Cancer, in a press release on Wednesday. Operation Wipe Out aims to promote HPV vaccinations and cervical cancer screenings in Alabama.

On April 4, a team from Conquering Cancer visited the district from Australia. Conquering Cancer began in 2020 with the aim of creating a feature-length documentary on the fight to eliminate cervical cancer.

The team has proposed a project to make a local documentary for Chambers County. The documentary will highlight ongoing efforts in Alabama to fight cervical cancer.

The team plans to have the documentary released in July of 2023. At that time, the documentary will be available on streaming services, educational platforms and cinemas.

In the summer of 2022, the Chambers County School District was contacted by the LaFayette Rotary Club. The Rotary Club was a point of contact for Operation Wipe Out. The partnership’s goal is to bring awareness to the HPV vaccination and the prevention of cervical cancer.

The state of Alabama has the third-highest rate of cervical cancer in the U.S. Chambers County has the highest rate in the state. The primary cause of cervical cancer is the HPV virus, but it can be prevented with the HPV vaccination.

“Cervical cancer is a devastating but preventable disease. Elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem in Alabama is in our hands through two simple acts,” said Dr. Isabel C. Scarinci, Vice Chair for Global and Rural Health.

Parents can vaccinate both sons and daughters against HPV starting at age 9. Secondly, women between the ages of 21 and 65 should be screened and should follow up if their results are abnormal.

“Both tools are covered by most health insurance programs or can be gotten at no cost through federally-funded programs,” Scarinci said. “We should all be involved and encourage our family members, neighbors and friends to get the word out and wipe out cervical cancer.”

In the press release, the district announced its commitment to joining the partnership efforts to improve the health of Chambers County’s citizens.

The partnership efforts have continued to grow. Operation Wipe Out’s focus is on bringing local community organizations together to spread the word through the community. Other partners with the initiative include the Rotary Club of Birmingham, The Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Hollie Cost, assistant vice-president for University Outreach and Public Service, and Dr. Linda Gibson-Young, outreach coordinator for the College of Nursing at Auburn University, “TogetHER for Health” Executive Director Dr. Heather White, Quality of Life Services, UAB Dept. of Gynecology & Obstetrics led by Scarinci, UAB O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, and The Chambers County School District led by Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley and Lead Nurse, Loretta Cofield.

“The Chambers County School District is proud to join efforts with Operation Wipe Out as well as partner with other community stakeholders to help eliminate cervical cancer in women,” said Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley in the press release. “Worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women, and we feel it is critically important to help our parents and students get access to information and services for their own health and wellbeing.”

Across the world, 600,000 individuals are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Half of them lose their lives. It is the second most common form of cancer.

Chambley encouraged citizens to view the Conquering Cancer trailer on the website at https://conqueringcancercampaign.com/ to learn more about the project.