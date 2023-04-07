Coweta County deputy, another driver airlifted after accident on Interstate 85 Published 10:30 am Friday, April 7, 2023

A Coweta County deputy and another driver have been airlifted after an accident on Interstate 85 northbound Thursday morning that had the interstate shut down near mile marker 21.

According to the Georgia State Patrol preliminary report, at approximately 5:30 a.m., a Coweta County patrol vehicle was traveling north on I-85.

The patrol vehicle left the roadway, entering the median. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and began overturning, coming to a final rest blocking both northbound lanes of I-85.

The deputy was ejected but was helped to the emergency lane by other motorists.

A tractor-trailer was traveling north and slowed down when it approached the patrol vehicle. As the tractor-trailer slowed, a 2010 Toyota Corolla struck the tractor-trailer’s rear.

After the impact between the tractor-trailer and Corolla, 2004 Infiniti that was traveling north struck the front of the patrol vehicle, which side-swiped the tractor-trailer.

The Coweta deputy and the driver of the 2010 Toyota Corolla were airlifted to Midtown Medical Center, according to GSP.