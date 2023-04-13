Discover Unique Flavors at Hillside’s Newest Ice Cream Shop Published 9:30 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

Craving a sweet treat? Rock Salt Milk Bar has officially opened in the Hillside community.

Owned by Cynthia Hendricks, Rock Salt Milk Bar is an ice cream shop that specializes in making one-of-a-kind flavors in-house.

The shop makes classic ice cream flavors like vanilla, chocolate brownie, cookies n crème while also making more unique seasonal flavors like orange cardamom, blueberry earl grey, honey lavender, lemon lavender and, during the summertime, blueberry lemon lavender.

Along with ice cream, the shop will sell sundaes, milkshakes and baked goods like cookies and cakes.

This new location in Hillside is the company’s third location with the first being in Newnan and the second in Peachtree City.

Hendricks said she and Matt Crawford, owner of The Oink Joint, talked about coming to LaGrange together. Crawford’s restaurant is currently in the process of coming to Hillside.

“When we originally came down here, we were looking at the downtown area but weren’t able to find a place down there at the time that suited our needs,” Hendricks said. “We gave up on that for a while, until Matt called me one day and said, ‘Hey, I found a great option for us,’ and we came here.”

“I think this is a great location, and I love that it now has the outdoor space. When we first saw the space, it didn’t have an outdoor space, and I’m glad that DASH put one here. I love the idea of being able to hang out in the shade, with the fan going, getting ice cream, barbecue and having a beer.”

Hendricks said she feels DASH has done a great job of revitalizing the Hillside community and is excited to be a part of rebuilding the community.

“Rock Salt Milk Bar will be a great place to come chill. We have a baker in Newnan that bakes everything from scratch. All of our mix-ins that go in our ice cream are baked from scratch, but this will be a great place to hang out and eat delicious ice cream with your family and friends,” Hendricks said.

During this weekend’s Taste of the Town, the shop will hold its grand opening.

“I’m very excited and as it turns out it was great timing with the festival coming up. I had planned to do it last weekend but could not get everything together in time. I think it’s going to be a great weekend. We have a few little things to do, but I think we’re going to be ready,” Hendricks said.