EMA Director: Saturday storms producing frequent lightning

Published 9:31 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Storms are producing frequent lightning and heavy rain and are entering our county from West to East. It looks like the cells with stronger potential for severity are north and south of Chambers County (Randolph & Auburn), but remain weather aware!

NWS: Stay vigilant. Instabilities are rebounding a little bit with the day’s heating, and there is still shear present. We’ve been watching broad rotation in a few storms. It won’t take much for those to become stronger.

