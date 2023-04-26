Fuller Bike Group presents check for $25k to Girls Ranch Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

CAMP HILL — This past Sunday afternoon, April 23rd, the Captain Jason Fuller Bike Group presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to the Alabama Sheriffs’ Girls Ranch in Tallapoosa County. This is what was made from the third annual Jason Fuller Memorial Ride, which took place on Saturday, March 26th.

“Some morning rain had us worried, but it cleared out by noon,” said ride organizer Candy Miles. “Over 100 people signed up for the ride. This included motorcycles, street legal vehicles and some limos provided by Darrell Seroyer of Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette. We appreciate him helping us out.”

Capt. Fuller’s parents, Ray and Joanne Fuller, rode in one of the limos and some girls from the ranch rode in the other one. The kick stands went up at noon and Commander Mike Craven of the Auburn Police Department Motorcycle Brigade led a long procession of the limousines, more than 100 motorcycles and the other vehicles from the starting point at King Auto Corner. The riders crossed the Hennon King Bridge over I-85 on Phillips Road and continued on to Highway 50, where they turned right toward Lanett. The bike ride took a left onto Highway 29 and continued on to cross the state line into West Point on West 3rd Avenue. The route went north through West Point and past West Point Dam on the State Line Road, passing over the Veasey and Stroud Creek bays to the junction of County Road 278 in northern Chambers County.

The route then turned left on CR 278, passing through Standing Rock and Hickory Flat to US 431. At the intersection, the limos turned back to the Girls Ranch, and the rest of the procession turned right to Randolph County and passed through Roanoke and Wedowee to Bobber’s Bar & Grill on Lake Wedowee.

“The Alabama Widows Sons partnered with us on the ride,” Miles said. “We all had a great time that afternoon and raised money for a very good cause.”

Live entertainment on stages inside Bobber’s was provided by acoustic guitarist Peyton Dobbs of Troup County and bands Whiskey Moon from Columbus and Another Round from Warm Springs. Mark Combs conducted an auction that helped raise money for the Girls Ranch.

The fun at Bobber’s continued into the night, but the next day word came that a devastating tornado had touched down just north of West Point. Fortunately, no one was killed or seriously injured, but a number of homes were destroyed. Some of those who had been left homeless stayed temporarily at the West Point gym.

“When we found about what had happened we took 100 cases of water to the gym,” Miles said.

In July, the Fuller Bike Group will be having the second annual Deputy J’Marr Abel Ride to benefit Deputy Abel’s family. In June of last year, Deputy Abel was killed in the line of duty when he lost control of his patrol car during a police chase. The car turned over on CR 278 just past the crossroads in Hickory Flat. A large metal cross marks the site today.

“We want to thank everyone who participated in our ride,” Miles said. “We also want to thank the law enforcement officers who escorted us along the way and the people who turned out to wave at us as we passed them by. We also want to thank the fire department personnel who greeted us along the way. We take care of our own in this part of the country. We love such causes as helping the Girls Ranch and Deputy Abel’s family.”